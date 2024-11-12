Filing of wholesale cases embarrassing for govt: Asif Nazrul

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul today said common people, particularly the political victims and rivals, are still filing wholesale cases against others since August 5, which is embarrassing for the current government.

"During the regime of the fascist government, ghost cases were filed against people. The then government itself used to file such cases. Our government is not filing such cases," he said.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting with the judiciary reform commission at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital.

Asif Nazrul said he requested the members of the reform commission to provide suggestions to the government regarding how to deal with this crisis.

He also said the interim government is working to formulate a law for the appointment of High Court judges.

In 2008, an initiative was taken to make a law for the appointment of HC judges, but it was cancelled during the Awami League's regime.

The adviser appreciated the progress of the judiciary reform commission's activities, saying the government is optimistic about the commission's way of working despite limitations.

Members of the commission, including its chief, Justice Shah Abu Nayeem Mominur Rahman, were present at the meeting.