‘Filing of case doesn’t mean random arrests’

Home ministry says cops under pressure from some quarters to record cases

The government has warned of legal action against those responsible for creating instability through forced resignations, vandalism, arson, illegal searches, looting, extortion, and tender manipulation, which it said were being carried out by a group of overenthusiastic and vested quarters.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the warning in a circular yesterday.

The circular also stated that in an attempt to create instability, some quarters are putting pressure on the police to record cases and are attacking the accused in court. In this context, the government wants to assure everyone that a case filed does not mean random arrests will be made.

"All these cases will be properly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken," reads the circular.

The government will identify all the miscreants and take immediate legal action against them "irrespective of party affiliation."

An interim government took over after the fall of the authoritarian government in a student-led mass uprising on August 5.

The brutal force used by the fallen government to quell the popular uprising resulted in many deaths and casualties. Many people have been subjected to abductions, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings during the long-term misrule, reads the circular.

As a result, there is public anger towards the outgoing government. The interim government is determined to prosecute these abuses, the circular states.

Through the circular, the home ministry said the government wants to clarify that legal action will be taken against these activities that disrupt public safety.

If there is a complaint against someone, it should be reported to the superior officers concerned and their respective offices.

In no way can any institution be surrounded or any kind of violent behaviour be undertaken, the circular warns.

Measures will be taken to ensure adequate compliance and eliminate harassment during the process of conducting searches and accepting cases, the ministry circular reads.

Everyone is sincerely urged to cooperate with the government in maintaining law and order, it added.