Fifth accused held in Bhola rape case

Survivor’s family accuses police of inaction

Another accused has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in Bhola's Tajumuddin upazila on Sunday.

Rab-8 arrested Md Manik, 30, the fifth accused in the case, yesterday afternoon from the Elisha Launch Terminal area.

Lt Shahriar Rifat Abhi, company commander of Rab-8 Bhola camp, said Manik had initially fled to Dhaka after the incident. He returned yesterday and was planning to escape to a remote char area when Rab arrested him by tracking his mobile phone.

So far, two accused have been arrested. However, the main suspects -- Mohammad Farid Uddin, joint general secretary of Bhola Sramik Dal, and Mohammad Alauddin, a Jubo Dal activist -- are still on the run.

Meanwhile, the survivor's family has alleged police inaction.

Rubel, the complainant and husband of the survivor, said, "The main accused are influential. Police are not arresting them despite knowing their whereabouts. We believe they are hiding in Bhola, but due to political influence, no action is being taken."

Tajumuddin Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohabbat Khan denied the allegation. "We are making every effort to arrest the prime accused. Multiple teams have been deployed and operations are ongoing in remote areas," he said.

Contacted, Golam Nabi Alamgir, president of the Bhola district BNP, said, "We condemn the incident. No one is above the law. If anyone from our party is guilty, they must face justice."