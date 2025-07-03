Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Barishal
Thu Jul 3, 2025 12:36 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 01:18 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Fifth accused held in Bhola rape case

Thu Jul 3, 2025 12:36 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 01:18 AM
Survivor’s family accuses police of inaction
Our Correspondent, Barishal
Thu Jul 3, 2025 12:36 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 01:18 AM
Bhola gas field

Another accused has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in Bhola's Tajumuddin upazila on Sunday.

Rab-8 arrested Md Manik, 30, the fifth accused in the case, yesterday afternoon from the Elisha Launch Terminal area.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Lt Shahriar Rifat Abhi, company commander of Rab-8 Bhola camp, said Manik had initially fled to Dhaka after the incident. He returned yesterday and was planning to escape to a remote char area when Rab arrested him by tracking his mobile phone.

So far, two accused have been arrested. However, the main suspects -- Mohammad Farid Uddin, joint general secretary of Bhola Sramik Dal, and Mohammad Alauddin, a Jubo Dal activist -- are still on the run.

Meanwhile, the survivor's family has alleged police inaction.

Rubel, the complainant and husband of the survivor, said, "The main accused are influential. Police are not arresting them despite knowing their whereabouts. We believe they are hiding in Bhola, but due to political influence, no action is being taken."

Tajumuddin Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohabbat Khan denied the allegation. "We are making every effort to arrest the prime accused. Multiple teams have been deployed and operations are ongoing in remote areas," he said.

Contacted, Golam Nabi Alamgir, president of the Bhola district BNP, said, "We condemn the incident. No one is above the law. If anyone from our party is guilty, they must face justice."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

৩ কিশোরকে ৫৬টি গুলি করে হত্যা, আজও বিচারের অপেক্ষায় পরিবার

যুবলীগ নেতাকর্মীরা তাদের মারধর, গুলি করে হত্যা করে

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

বৃষ্টি নিয়ে যা জানাল আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে