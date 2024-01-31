Fetters only for militants, top criminals: HC

The High Court yesterday said the authorities cannot use fetters to restrain prisoners unless they are notorious criminals or militants.

It ordered the jail authorities to strictly follow the circular issued by the Department of Prisons on November 21, 2022, that directed using fetters on prisoners of a particular nature, including notorious criminals and militants, while producing them before the courts or during transfers.

In response to a writ petition, the court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why restraining Md Nazmul Hosen, a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader of Patuakhali, with fetters when he was attending his father's funeral should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following the writ filed by Nazmul.

Nazmul, JCD joint convener of Patuakhali's Mirzaganj upazila, was arrested on December 20 last year in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act.

The court concerned ordered his release from jail on parole from 1:00pm to 5:00pm on January 13 for attending his father's funeral.

Police took off his handcuffs but kept fetters on Nazmul during the namaj-e-janaza at Subid Ali village.