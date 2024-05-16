Fertiliser Theft: Ex-MP, 4 others land in jail

A Dhaka court yesterday cancelled the bail of former lawmaker Kamrul Ashraf Khan, owner of Poton Traders, and four others and sent them to jail in a corruption case.

The case was filed on November 26 last year in connection with misappropriating 72,000 tonnes of government-imported urea fertiliser valued at Tk 582 crore.

The other accused are Poton Traders General Manager Shahadat Hossain and General Manager (management) Nazmul Hossain Badal, its North Bengal representative Md Sohrab Hossain and its Khulna and Noapara unit's representative Md Ataur Rahman.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Ashraf and four others surrendered before it and sought extension of their ad-interim bail, ACC Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol.

Ten days after the filing of the case, Ashraf and four others on December 6 last year got ad-interim bail from another Dhaka court.

On November 26, ACC Deputy Director Md Rafikuzzaman filed the case against them with the commission's Dhaka-1 office.

According to the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) investigation report, the corporation had an agreement with Poton Traders to deliver 3.93 lakh tonnes of urea imported from the Middle East to government warehouses in FY22.

As per rules, fertilisers are supposed to reach the warehouses within 50 days of their release. However, the contractor never delivered 72,000 tonnes of fertiliser, the report says.

The ACC filed a case after a preliminary investigation following a directive of the High Court to investigate the alleged embezzlement.