Female RMG operator found dead in Sreepur

A female operator of a Blue Plant garment factory was found murdered in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur last night.

The deceased is Rahela Akhter, 25. She used to work as an assistant operator in the swing department of the local Blue Plant garment factory, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting police.

The incident took place in a rented house in Mulaid village of Telihati union of Sreepur upazila around 9:00pm. It could not be known where the victim hailed from.

Sub-Inspector Wahiduzzaman of Sreepur Police Station told The Daily Star police is yet to find out why Rahela was killed.

Police are working to recover the body. Details will be given later, he added.

According to police and locals, the body was found with a veil wrapped around her neck.

Quoting the landlord Badal Mia, police said she was living with her husband in the rented house for the last 4 days.

SI Nazmul Hossain, duty officer of Sreepur Police Station, said the identity of deceased and her husband's name and address are being collected.

Further legal action is underway.

No one has been arrested yet over the incident, said police.