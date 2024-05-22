Female Ansar member dies while performing UZ polls duty

An Ansar member died while performing election duty in Ullapara Upazila Parishad of Sirajganj district yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Shahida Khatun, 34, of Charia Dakshinpara village under Salonga thana of the upazila.

Enamul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Salanga Police Station, said Ullapara Upazila Parishad elections were held on Tuesday.

Ansar member Shahida Khatun was performing duty at Naimuri Krishan High School polling station in the Salonga area.

"She might have suffered a brain stroke while on duty," added the OC.

She was rushed to Sirajganj Shaheed M Mansoor Ali Medical College Hospital where doctors on duty declared her dead.

She was buried at the local graveyard after the funeral this morning.