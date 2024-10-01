FB post on religion: Police, army save youth from mob

Several hundred people attempted to storm the Patiya Model Police Station to snatch a young Hindu man arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in a Facebook post.

Police arrested him from Chattogram city's Sadarghat area around 1:00pm after Kamrul Islam, 48, of Patiya upazila, filed a case against him.

Abu Zayed Md Nazmun Nur, officer-in-charge of the police station, told The Daily Star that after hearing the news of the arrest, several hundred locals gathered there and started demonstrating.

They demanded the man be handed over to them. At one stage, they started trying to force their way into the station.

"We right away informed army personnel of the matter. Then, as an army jeep was coming to the police station, some demonstrators vandalised it," said the OC.

Police and army personnel brought the situation under control with the help of local madrasa teachers and political leaders, the OC added.

The accused was sent to jail after he was produced before a Chattogram court, said the police officer, adding that they would seek remand for him.

Lt Col Sami Ud Dowla Chowdhury, director of ISPR, told this correspondent, "We have heard that an army jeep was attacked, but I have no more details in this regard."