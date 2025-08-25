Fatikchhari mob beating: One more held after analysing video footage

Teenager Rihan was beaten to death and two others were critically injured in the attack

This is an AI image generated from a photo of the teens being beaten up. The Daily Star is not publishing the actual photo due to its violent nature and the victims being underage.

Police today arrested a youth in connection with the killing of Md Rihan Uddin Mahin, a teenager who was beaten to death by a mob on theft allegations in Chattogram's Fatikchhari upazila on Friday.

The arrestee, Md Faraz, 20, was held after police confirmed his identity by analysing video footage, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nur Ahmed of Fatikchhari Police Station.

Faraz is a resident of the same area as the victim.

"His name came up during our primary investigation and he admitted to his involvement in the killing," the OC told The Daily Star.

Rihan was beaten to death and two others were critically injured in the attack carried out by a mob of seven to eight people.

His mother, Khadiza Begum, filed a murder case naming five and accusing seven unidentified others with Fatikchhari Police Station the same night.

Police have arrested three people over the killing so far.