Father, teen son found dead in city flat

Injured daughter rescued

Police yesterday recovered the bodies of a man and his teenage son from their flat in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The victims lived on the second floor of a residential building in the Taltala area, said Imran Hossain, assistant commissioner (Tejgaon Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Moshiur Rahman, 50, was a former assistant engineer at a real estate company, and his son Sadab, 18, was a second year college student.

Besides, his daughter Synthia, 13, a seventh-grader, was found seriously injured.

Police found fingerprints on the children's necks and primarily suspected that Moshiur committed suicide after trying to kill his children out of frustration.

His wife was not home at the time of the incident.

"Moshiur's wife teaches at a coaching centre. After class, she returned home and rang the bell for a long time but there was no answer. Later, with the help of the landlord and neighbours, she broke down the door and entered. They saw Moshiur's body hanging from the ceiling fan, while the children lay unconscious on the floor," said the police official.

"Sadab was found dead and Synthia was admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. As her condition was critical, she was later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital," he added.

Sajib Dey, inspector (investigation) of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, said, "Moshiur, who once used to work for a real estate company, lost his job about eight years ago. Afterwards, when he invested in the stock market, he lost a lot of money. Moshiur was depressed for several years."However, the police will further investigate the incident, he added.