Father, son found dead in Badda

Police recovered the bodies of a man and his son from a flat in Dhaka's Badda area last night.

The deceased are Gias Uddin, 70, and his son Rakib Hossain, 30, of Narayanganj's Araihazar, Rajon Kumar Saha, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told The Daily Star.

They used to live in a rented apartment in Beraid area, said the police official.

Being informed by locals, a police team recovered the bodies from the the ground floor apartment around 9:30pm, Rajon Kumar Saha said.

Gias Uddin was a retired school teacher and his son Rakib was an electrician.

Police said the father and son lived in a room in the apartment.

Around 9:15pm, Rakib, a friend of Harun, and others found them hanging from the ceiling, said police.

Later, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.