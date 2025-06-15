Father kills son in Hazaribagh following dispute over migration

A teenage boy was stabbed to death allegedly by his father in Dhaka's Hazaribagh area last night, following a family dispute over who would get the opportunity to go abroad, according to family members.

The victim, Rahabul Islam Rasel, 18, worked at a local hotel and used to live with his father in a rented ground-floor flat on Amla Tower Road in Jhauchar area. His mother is currently working as a migrant worker in Jordan.

Police said the incident occurred around 10:45pm.

Rasel's uncle Humayun Kabir said Jewel Rana had called him and said he stabbed his son. The father asked Humayun to take Rasel to the hospital.

By that time, neighbours rushed to the scene and took the boy to a nearby hospital before he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead around 11:45pm, Humayun said.

According to Humayun, Rasel was the second among three brothers and he along with his father lived in the capital while his mother, Shahinaz Begum, works aboard.

"Recently, his mother was making arrangements to send Rasel abroad as well," said Humayun. "But Jewel wanted to go himself before Rasel and would often threaten the family with violence or even remarrying if his demands were not met."

He claimed the fatal attack was the result of this ongoing family conflict over going abroad.

Inspector Faruk, in-charge of DMCH Police Camp, said the body has been kept at the morgue for autopsy. Police are investigating the case.

Jewel has been absconding since the incident.