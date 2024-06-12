Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 12, 2024 08:03 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 12, 2024 08:05 PM

Father, daughter found dead in Barishal flat

Police recovered the throat-slit bodies of a man and his daughter from a flat in Barishal city today.

The deceased were identified as Nayeem Hawladar, 35, and his daughter Roja, 5, of Barakotha in Uzirpur upazila of the district, reports our local correspondent.

Nayeem used to live with his family members at a rented house on Kawnia Main Road in Barishal city.

Police said Nayem used to work as a driver at a pharmaceutical company in the city, but he lost his job several months ago.

Md Sarwar Hossain, assistant commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police, said that six months ago, Nayem got divorced from his wife. Since then, there had been arguments between them as his ex-wife wanted to take custody of Roja.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation Department visited the spot and collected evidence.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

