Father arrested over 8-year-old's death in Dhaka

An eight-year-old boy was beaten to death allegedly by his father in Pallabi area of Dhaka yesterday.

The deceased is Md Zubayer, son of Selim Mia. Zubayer used to live with his father in Dhaka's Pallabi area, said Mokhlesur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of Pallabi Police Station.

Selim Mia has been arrested.

Victim's maternal uncle Md Ibrahim told The Daily Star that Selim divorced his sister Zubaida in 2021. Their only child, Zubayer, lived with his mother.

A few days before Eid-ul-Azha, Zubayer's father took him to his home in Palashnagar under Pallabi. On Tuesday morning, Zubayer came to his mother's house in Baishteki, a neighboring area of Palashnagar. Later, his father came there and forcibly took Zubyer away.

According to police, the father allegedly beat his son. When neighbours took the child to a hospital, doctors declared him dead.

On information, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.