Thu Aug 22, 2024 06:52 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 06:58 PM

Farzana Rupa, Shakil Ahmed placed on 4-day remand

Thu Aug 22, 2024 06:52 PM
Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa/Collected photo

A Dhaka court today placed former head of news at Ekattor Television Shakil Ahmed and its principal correspondent Farzana Rupa on a four-day remand in a murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir passed the order after investigation officer Mohaiminur Rahman, a sub-inspector of Uttara East Police Station, produced the journalist couple before the court with a 10-remand prayer.

Md Abu Nowsher, a sub-inspector working in the court, confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

Earlier, the defence lawyer sought bail for the accused. He also sought the cancellation of the remand prayer.

The duo were arrested at Dhaka airport yesterday. Airport sources said they were trying to board a Turkish Airlines flight for France via Turkey.

According to a notification of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Shakil and Rupa were shown arrested in a murder case filed with the Uttara East Police Station yesterday.

Immigration authorities detained the duo and handed them over to the DB when they arrived at the airport to go abroad, the notification reads.

Yesterday, Anowar Hossain Aynal, a decorator, filed the case under Sections 302, 114 and 109 of the Penal Code against 39 named and unnamed people including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina over the death of his brother Fazlul Karim in the city's Uttara area on August 5 during anti-government protest.

Police sources said the duo's names were not listed in the FIR. They were arrested as unnamed accused.

Ekattor Television had dismissed Shakil and Farzana Rupa on August 8.

