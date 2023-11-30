Faruk murder: SC dismisses state's petition against ex-mayor

The Supreme Court today dismissed a petition filed by the state challenging the High Court order that granted bail to former Tangail mayor Shohidur Rahman Khan Mukti in freedom fighter Faruk Ahmed murder case.

Faruk was found dead near his College Para home in Tangail on January 18, 2013, hours after he was shot dead. His wife Nahar Ahmed filed the murder case with Tangail Model Police Station accusing unidentified people.

Yesterday, the SC said the state's petition has become infructuous (ineffective) as Shohidur surrendered before the trial court concerned.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Burhanuddin passed the dismissal order.

Earlier in the day, Attorney General Amin Uddin, who appeared for the state, told the SC that Shohidur had surrendered to the lower court concerned on November 28 and he was sent to the jail the same day after the HC withdrew its bail order.

Senior lawyer Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for Shohidur during the hearing.

On November 26, the HC bench of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and Justice Fahmida Quader withdrew the bail order for suppressing information and committing irregularity in securing bail.

The bench ordered Shohidur, brother of former Awami League lawmaker Amanur Rahman Khan Rana, to surrender before the trial court concerned in Tangail within 48 hours.

Following a bail petition, the HC bench led by Justice Md Rezaul Hasan on November 20 granted six months' ad-interim bail to Shohidur and issued a rule asking the state to explain why he should not be granted regular bail in the case.