Farmers Bank Scam: Chisty, son jailed for 12 years

A Dhaka court yesterday sentenced Farmers Bank's former audit committee chairman Mahbubul Haque Chisty, alias Babul Chisty, and his son Rashedul Haque Chisty to 12 years' rigorous imprisonment in a case filed over laundering Tk 160 crore from the bank.

Babul Chisty's wife, Ruzy Chisty, and Farmers Bank's former first vice-president Masudur Rahman Khan, were also sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment in the same case.

Judge Syed Arafat Hossain of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka handed down the sentence.

The court fined Babul, Rashedul, and Ruzy a total of Tk 319 crore. In case of failure to pay the fine, Babul and Rashedul will have to serve two more years in jail, while Ruzy will have to serve one more year in jail.

Masudur Rahman was fined Tk 10 lakh, in default of which he will have to serve an additional year in jail.

During today's judgment, Babul Chisty and Rashedul Chisty were present at the court, while Ruzy Chisty and Masudur Rahman were declared "fugitives" after their time petitions were dismissed.

The punishment of Ruzy Chisty and Masudur Rahman will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, said the judge in his judgment.

The judge said the prosecution was able to prove the charges brought against the convicts "undoubtedly," and they were given punishment for committing such offences.

The judge also observed that Babul and all of his family members were involved in laundering money from the Farmer's Bank, and they deserve such punishment for the offences.

The judge directed authorities concerned to confiscate movable and immovable properties earned by the convicts illegally in favour of the state.

Earlier, the court recorded statements from 15 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.

The court framed charges against Babul Chisty and three others on October 30, 2019.

On April 10, 2019, ACC Deputy Director Shamsul Alam, also the investigation officer in the case, submitted the charge sheet against the four accused.

The IO dropped the names of former senior vice-president Zia Uddin Ahmed and former manager and SVP of the Gulshan corporate branch of Farmers Bank Delowar Hossain, as they died earlier.

On April 10, 2018, the ACC filed the case against six people, including Babul, with Gulshan Police Station on charges of money laundering amounting to Tk 160 crore.

On November 9, 2021, another Dhaka court sentenced Babul Chisty to three years imprisonment in a money laundering case.