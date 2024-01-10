Farmer shot dead in Chakaria shrimp enclosure

A shrimp farmer was shot dead over the encroachment of a shrimp enclosure in the Chakaria of Cox's Bazar today.

The deceased Mohammad Hossain (56), a resident of Chankhola village of Maheshkhali Upazila, was a member of Rampur Cooperative Agricultural Society.

This incident took place in the Rampur area of Chakaria shrimp zone in the early morning, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, OC of Chakaria Police Station, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

Local shrimp farmers said Hossain got shot when a group of armed criminals opened fire to seize a large shrimp enclosure.

Shahidul Islam, Director of Rampur Cooperative Agricultural Society, said, "There is a huge shrimp enclosure of 5,112 acres in Rampur Mouza under Saharbil Union. A group of armed criminals threatened the members of the association living in the enclosure with several gunshots to leave the place in a bid to occupy the enclosures on Tuesday night.

Since Hossain didn't leave the place, they shot him in the morning, he added.

The deceased's wife, Rashida Begum, said miscreants shot her husband dead as he went to prevent them from taking possession of the shrimp enclosure.

Contacted, OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said, "A team of police immediately went to the spot after receiving the news.

Police are working to identify and arrest those involved in the incident, he said.

