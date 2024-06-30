Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sun Jun 30, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 02:12 AM

Crime & Justice

Farmer killed over land dispute in Sherpur

Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sun Jun 30, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 02:12 AM

A farmer was killed in an attack allegedly by his neighbours following a dispute over land in Sadar upazila of Sherpur yesterday.

The deceased is Samedul Haque Kena, 65, from Joginimura Namapara village in the upazila.

Quoting family members and locals, Md Emdadul Haque, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Sadar Police Station, said there has been a longstanding dispute over a piece of land between Samedul and his neighbours Md Harun and Siddique Khalifa.

When Harun and Siddique went to the disputed land to plant banana saplings in the morning, Samedul and his men locked in an altercation with them.

At one stage, the rivals attacked Samedul with sticks, leaving him injured. He was taken to Sherpur General Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

