Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Tue Oct 31, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 12:33 AM

Farmer hacked to death over land dispute

A farmer was hacked to death and two others were injured over a land dispute in Mymensingh's Phulbaria upazila Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Idris Ali, 45, of Raghunathpur village.

Quoting family members, Ferdous Alam, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Phulbaria Police Station, said there had been a long-standing feud over a piece of land at the Raghunathpur Bridge area.

When one party tried to build a house on the disputed land, a clash occurred between rivals that left three people injured Sunday morning.

Three injured were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).

Critically injured Idris was referred to Dhaka for better treatment, but he died of injuries on the way later that night.

His body has been sent to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Shefali Begum, the victim's wife, lodged a murder case accusing four people at the police station yesterday. However, an arrest was yet to be made in this connection.

