UNB, Natore
Tue Dec 26, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 12:08 AM

Farmer found dead in Natore

Tue Dec 26, 2023 12:00 AM

Police recovered the body of a farmer at Belta village in Singra upazila of Natore yesterday.

Locals found Anwar's body in a paddy field, said Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge (OC) of Singra Police Station.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue.

Family members said Anwar had gone out to his field at Chalanbeel, one and a half kilometres from his house, to check on his crops in the morning.

Police are investigating the death, the OC said.

