Faridpur Press Club's ex-president gets 17 years in arms case

A Faridpur court today sentenced 17 years imprisonment to Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, former president of Faridpur Press Club, and his associate Rezaul Karim Bipul in a case filed under the Arms Act.

Faridpur District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar Datta handed down the punishment in the presence of the convicts.

The court sentenced them to 10 years in jail for possessing arms while another seven years in jail for possessing bullets.

According to the prosecution, Rubel is the brother of the expelled general secretary of the Faridpur district unit Awami League Sazzad Hossain Barkat.

The siblings were close associates of former local government, rural development and cooperatives (LGRD) minister, and former lawmaker of Faridpur-3 constituency Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

Barkat and Rubel were arrested on June 7, 2020, for attacking the president of district unit Awami League Subal Chandra Saha's house. Seven more associates of Barkat-Rubel were also arrested in this connection.

Later, Abdul Jabbar, sub-inspector of Faridpur DB police, filed a case under the Arms Act.

Two separate cases were filed against expelled AL leader Barkat, Rubel, and Bipul.

Barkat and Rubel were also wanted in 11 more cases including one over laundering Tk 2,000 crore.

According to sources as reported by UNB, the two brothers, patronised by local AL leaders, illegally acquired assets worth Tk 3,000 crore by controlling tender, trading commissions, drug trade, and extortion from the transportation sector.

Rubel grabbed the position of Faridpur Press Club president despite never being a journalist.

It has been allged that they have already laundered Tk 2,535 crore to foreign countries through Hundi.