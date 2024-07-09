Faridpur mob beating: UP chairman, member removed from posts

Shah Asaduzzaman and Ajit Kumar Biswas, chairman and member of Dumain union parishad under Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur, have been removed from their posts over allegations of their involvement in the fatal beating of two construction workers accused of torching an idol at a local temple.

The decision was announced on July 7 in a notification, issued by the Local Government Division under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Purabi Goldar.

On April 18, two construction workers were beaten to death by villagers after being suspected of setting fire to an idol at the Panchpalli Sarbojonin Kali Temple in Panchpalli under Dumain union.

According to the notification, Shah Asaduzzaman and Ajit Kumar Biswas were allegedly involved in the incident, and as such, both officials were suspended as per recommendation from the deputy commissioner of Faridpur.

The notification also directed the Madhukhali upazila nirbahi officer to declare the posts vacant and issue a gazette notification in this regard.

Following the mob beating on April 18, video footage of the incident surfaced on social media, which showed Shah Asaduzzaman participating in the assault. Since then, both the chairman and the member have been in hiding.

Madhukhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Miraz Hossain said, "Three separate cases were filed regarding the incident—murder, assault on police, and arson.

"So far, 32 individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack on police, with eight of them also charged in the murder case. Seven people have already recorded statements before the court."

"Multiple attempts have been made to apprehend the UP chairman and member, but they have not been captured yet."