Faridpur arms case: Non-journo ex-chief of press club gets 10yrs

A Faridpur court yesterday sentenced a former president of the district press club and another man to 10 years in prison for possession of an illegal firearm and two bullets.

Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, who was expelled from the press club, and his associate Rezaul Karim Bipul were taken to jail after Judge Ashok Kumar Dutta delivered the verdict.

Even though Rubel never worked as a journalist, he became the president of the press club using his influence, said locals.

Both Rubel and Bipul were members of a powerful syndicate of land grabbers and money launderers led by former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain's brother Khandaker Mohtesam Hossain Babar, who is now in jail.

The court sentenced the duo to 10 years in prison under section 19 (A) and seven concurrent years under section 19 (F) of the Arms Act.

They were present at the court when the verdict was delivered.

On June 7, 2020, the Detective Branch (DB) of police in Faridpur arrested Rezaul with a pistol and two bullets.

Sub-inspector Farhad Hasan later pressed charges against Rezaul and Rubel in the case.

Public Prosecutor Nawab Ali said, "The judgement has proved that it is not possible to get away with crime by using power."

On May 16, 2020, Faridpur district AL President Subal Chandra Saha's house was vandalised. Subal then filed a case with Faridpur Kotwali Police Station accusing unidentified individuals.

While investigating the case, police raided the home of former local government, rural development and cooperatives minister Khandaker Mosharraf and arrested his close aide Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz.

After this incident, the political scenario of Faridpur changed and Khandaker Mosharraf went into self-exile.

According to a UNB report, Barkat and Rubel were also wanted in 11 more cases, including one for laundering Tk 2,000 crore. The two brothers illegally acquired assets worth Tk 3,000 crore by controlling tender, trading commissions, drug trade, and extortion.

Tk 2,535 crore was already laundered abroad.