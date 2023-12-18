A family-run gang that robs warehouse

Police arrest 4 in Dhaka, Narsingdi

Nuru Islam Nuru is a truck driver by profession, travelling across the country to deliver products. But Nuru, a seemingly unsuspecting individual, has been utilising his delivery ventures as a front for conducting robberies with his six-to-eight-member gang.

Four of his accomplices are close family members, with Monir Hossain, Nuru's younger brother-in-law and second-in-command, playing a role in the illicit activities.

His other brother-in-law (elder brother of his wife), cousin, and cousin's son are also members of the gang.

They target warehouses containing items such as soybean oil, potatoes, onions, milk powder, soap, or shampoo -- goods valued at Tk 10 to 15 lakh.

Police's Detective Branch claimed to have discovered the gang's activities while investigating a recent case filed regarding the theft of cigarette packets worth around Tk 15 lakh from a warehouse in the capital's Manikdi area on November 27.

Nuru, Monir, and two other members of the gang have been arrested recently.

SM Rezaul Hoque, additional deputy commissioner (cantonment zonal team) of DB police, said the thieves damaged the warehouse CCTV cameras while taking cigarettes.

"We then collected footage from around 150 CCTV cameras installed at Dhaka's Demra and Kanchpur bridge areas to detect and arrest the gang, and managed to recover the looted cigarettes," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

"The gang has been involved in robbery using Nuru's truck since 2017. They have so far looted valuables from warehouses located in Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Mymensingh, Gazipur, Madaripur, and Shariatpur districts."

While analysing the CCTV footage, detectives first spotted the truck at Dhaka's BSCIC area, and the stolen cigarette cartons were taken to a shop by a rickshaw. Police identified one Rifat Hasan Bhuyan as the shopkeeper and interrogated him.

Rifat then admitted he often received cigarettes and other products from the gang members and provided police with the phone numbers of Nuru and Monir.

Sources said Nuru was arrested from his father-in-law's house in Dhaka's Sharulia during a party he hosted for the gang's success. Meanwhile, Monir was arrested when he was recceing a soap factory in Narsingdi.

Detectives said Monir too was a truck driver. At first, he used to work as an associate of Nuru.

Then Monir arranged the marriage between Nuru and his sister to gain his trust.

Nuru has local sources to inform him about warehouses he can rob, said Rezaul.

The duo is also accused in three to four other cases. They were arrested earlier but walked free after securing bail.