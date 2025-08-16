Family protests at Mirpur Police Station with woman’s body, alleges murder

Relatives demand immediate arrest of husband

Relatives yesterday protested in front of Mirpur Model Police Station with the body of a woman after her death under "mysterious circumstances" in Shewrapara in the capital, demanding justice.

The protest took place around 8:30pm last night, said Sub-Inspector Abdul Awal of the police station.

The deceased Fahmida Tahsin Keya, 25, was originally from Narsingdi and was a resident of Shewpara. She died in her home on Thursday.

Keya was married to Sifat Ali, and the couple had four children.

Sifat and his family claimed that she died by suicide, while Keya's family claimed she was murdered.

Keya's husband Sifat has been on the run since her death.

SI Awal said, "The victim's family came to protest at the police station. Their demands were to rescue the children from her in-laws and the immediate arrest of her husband."

He said police brought the children from their aunt's house and handed them over to the victim's family around 9:00pm.

Syed Abdullah Al Mahmud, Keya's father, said, "My daughter wanted to leave that home long ago. It was our fault to ask her to stay, thinking of her 4 children. The children were being held in the West Kafrul area, at their paternal aunt's house," he said, adding, "We were not allowed to contact them. However, police intervened and handed them over to us."

He said they were taking Keya's body to Narsingdi for burial.