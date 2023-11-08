Family members now face arrests

Police say they acted on specific allegations

Soon after BNP announced its October 28 rally, Salauddin Salo, member secretary of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal's Narayanganj unit, left his home to avoid arrest.

Five days later, on the night of November 2, detectives and local police went to his house in Senpara area of Kanchpur union to arrest him in a case filed over vandalism in Kanchpur area on October 28, family members said.

Salauddin was not home. Police then went to Behakoir village, where his father-in-law Ishaq Bhuiyan, 65, lives. Salauddin was not there either.

So, police went to Ishaq's electronics shop in Kanchpur area and arrested him. His two sons, who went to meet him in jail on November 5, ended up being arrested in the same case the next day, family members said.

"My father-in-law has no connection with BNP. Still, police detained him as they did not find me. They arrested him in a case filed under Anti-Terrorism Act. He wasn't even accused in the case," Salauddin told The Daily Star in a text message.

But this is not the only case where police are allegedly arresting or harassing the family members, relatives and close associates of BNP leaders and activists.

The Daily Star has learnt about four cases where police arrested family members, having failed to nab the suspects.

Police authorities defended each arrest, saying they acted on specific allegations of violence against the detainees.

"DOING BNP POLITICS IS NOT A CRIME"

Ishaq's daughter Tania Akter said her two brothers -- Nayan Bhuiyan, 42, and Suman Bhuiyan, 41 -- went missing around 5:00pm on Sunday after they met their father in prison.

Nayan is a local BNP leader, but Suman is not involved in politics, Tania said, adding that she later came to know her two brothers were in police custody.

"Doing BNP politics is not a crime. But we're facing problems only because my husband [Salauddin] is involved with BNP. We can't even lead a peaceful life now. Over the last 15 days, police came to our house several times to find my husband," Tania said.

Three neighbours told The Daily Star that Ishaq and Suman have no political ties.

Mahbub Alam, officer-in-charge of Sonargaon Police Station, said although Ishaq was not named in the First Information Report, was involved in vandalism on the night of October 28.

Ishaq's two sons Nayan and Suman were arrested in the same case as police found proof of their involvement in the vandalism, said Narayanganj District Police Spokesperson Chailu Marma.

Another accused in the case is Pir Mohammad Piru, vice-president of BNP's Sonargaon upazila unit. His elder son Saleh Mohammad Shanto, 29, who went to Malaysia nine months ago, was also made an accused.

He said police came for him in his house on October 30.

"We heard police are arresting male relatives of BNP leaders and activists. My younger son and I are now hiding in fear of such arrest," he said.

"LIVING IN FEAR"

On the night of October 31, police raided the house of Aminul Islam Ashfaque, organising secretary of Kishoreganj district BNP, to arrest him and his son Anan Islam Akash, a Chhatra Dal leader.

They were not at home, and police arrested Ashfaque's twin sons Shahidul Islam Anik and Maksudul Islam Abir, both aged 21, his family members said.

They were sent to jail the next day.

Abir is a first-year undergraduate student while Anik appeared HSC examinations this year.

"I can assure you that my twin sons are not involved in politics. Even the local police know this," said Ashfaque, who is on the run now.

"My family is living fear," he said.

Two of his neighbours said they never heard that the twins are involved in politics or violence.

Mohammad Daud, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station, said the twins were arrested on suspicion in a case over assault and vandalism during BNP's blockade in Kishoreganj on October 29.

In the capital's Gulshan, detectives raided the residence of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain on October 29, a day after the BNP rally. They searched his house, and as he was not home, police picked up his younger brother Ishfaq Hossain and their driver Rajib.

Following the arrest, Ishraque's mother Ishmat Ara said her younger son is not involved in politics, nor does he have any case against him.

Also in Dhaka, plainclothes men picked up BNP's Dhaka City South Convener Abdus Salam's Personal Assistant Fraukul Islam Selim from Shantinagar area a week ago, having failed to arrest Salam.

Haider Ali Khan, a deputy inspector general (operations) at Police Headquarters, said they issued clear instructions to field officers not to arrest or harass any innocent people.

"We have clearly instructed our officers to arrest only those responsible for violence or any offences or crimes. No family members will face harassment in any circumstances. One will not be held responsible for anyone else's offence," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

Asked about the cases in Kishoreganj and Narayanganj, he said he communicated with the local police superintendents, who informed him that the detainees were involved in vandalisms.

"Police arrested the twins in Kishoreganj as they were found involved in vandalising a vehicle of a Upazila Nirbahi Officer. Other suspects arrested earlier in the case gave their names to police," he added.

He also defended the arrest of Ishaq, the father-in-law of Salauddin, saying Ishaq was involved in vandalism and his two sons instigated violence on social media.

"They were all arrested on specific allegations, not as family members of BNP leaders," he said.

[Our Mymensingh Correspondent Aminul Islam contributed to the report]