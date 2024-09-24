Family loses beloved son, nation a patriot

Slain Lt Nirjon laid to rest in Tangail Slain Lt Nirjon laid to rest in Tangail

With her husband returning from overseas after many years, her daughter happy with her own family, and her son serving in the Bangladesh Army, there was very little missing from Nazma Akter's life.

She could look forward to a life filled with the little joys and precious moments a settled family can provide.

But her whole world turned upside down this morning when she got the news that her son, Lt Tanjim Sarwar Nirjon, was no more.

The young army officer, only 22 years of age, was stabbed to death by robbers in Cox's Bazar, where he was posted. He was killed during an operation by joint forces in Chakaria upazila early today. He was posted at Ramu Cantonment.

When this correspondent visited Nazma's house in Korer Betka area in Tangail town today, she was grieving the loss of her son, as relatives and neighbours tried in vain to console an inconsolable mother.

"I've made many sacrifices in life to send my son to school so that he could have a good education. He made us proud by becoming an army officer," said Nazma, her voice choked in disbelief.

Nirjon's mother Nazma Akter wails at her Tangail house hearing the news of her son's demise as relatives around her try to console her. Photo: Mirza Shakil/Star

"Why did he have to be killed like this? How will we live without him now?"

Nirjon's father Sarwar Jahan said he moved to Argentina in 2012 in search of a livelihood and eventually became a citizen there. Later, when he wanted to take his wife and children there, they expressed their wishes to stay in the country. His son Nirjon went on to pass SSC and HSC with merit from Pabna Cadet College and later joined the army.

When Sarwar returned to the country two and a half years ago, he came with the intention of spending the rest of his life with his wife and children.

"Fifteen days ago, Nirjon came home on his day off and then returned to his post. This morning, the army called me and informed me that Nirjon was ill, later they informed me that he had died.

"I didn't know what to think. It's like I was having a nightmare. How can I bear the pain of losing my beloved child?" said Sarwar, overcome with grief.

Lt Iftekhar, a batchmate of Nirjon, said, "Nirjon was not only a brilliant cadet in class, but he became an exceptional officer later on in his career.

"By his death, a family has been stricken by an irreparable loss, and the country has lost a patriotic soldier."

Nirjon's family members, relatives, and neighbours broke down in tears when his body was brought to his Tangail home on a helicopter this afternoon.

After his namaz-e-janaza at a local madrasa ground after Asr prayers, Nirjon was laid to rest in the local graveyard.