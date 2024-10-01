Family goes into hiding after shrine attack

Sufi Mawlana Kazi Afsar Uddin was buried at his home in the Chakulia area of Savar after his death in 2008. His grave was transformed into a shrine afterwards.

Currently, the caretaker of the shrine is his son, Sufi Kazi Jaber Al Jahangir.

On Sunday night, the family's home, situated on the shrine premises, was attacked.

Around 10:00pm, hundreds surrounded the family's home, igniting fires at the gate and a motorcycle while vandalising the doors and windows, alleging that the shrine was "anti-religion".

The family had continuously called for assistance during the assault and even informed law enforcers. The Facebook lives that they shared showed that mobs hurled brick chips at their home and tried to enter the premises.

Yet, help arrived after three long hours in the form of police and army.

They eventually dispersed the crowd and reportedly gave the family an ultimatum to pack and leave within 30 minutes.

The family was forced to abandon their home and seek shelter at a relative's house.

In their absence, reports surfaced of further looting at the shrine and their residence yesterday.

The attack was announced beforehand; we informed the police accordingly, yet law enforcers arrived after three hours. They [attackers] could have killed us. — Kazi Golam Rasul Son of Kazi Afsar Uddin

Kazi Golam Rasul, son of Kazi Afsar Uddin, said, "The attack was announced beforehand; we informed the police accordingly, yet law enforcers arrived after three hours. They [ attackers] could have killed us."

Golam Rasul identified key instigators, including the imam of Chakulia Mosque and the khatib of Gandaria Madrasa, Emdadul Haq, alongside local leaders Taiyebur Rahman, Tipu Khan, and Atik Khan.

"When the police and army finally arrived, they gave us just 30 minutes to gather our belongings and leave," he said. "We have committed no crime. We simply wish to live according to our beliefs and stay in our home," Rasul said.

"This morning [yesterday], when some of our associates went to check on the house, they were attacked. One person is in a critical condition. Looting has taken place at our home today [yesterday] in our absence. If the law enforcement agencies could have provided us with full security, we could have stayed in our house," he added.

Attempts to reach the alleged perpetrators for comments were unsuccessful.

Jewel Rana, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, said, "We provided sufficient security to the family and successfully brought the mob under control. The family is currently not feeling comfortable residing at their home, which is why they are staying elsewhere for the time being."