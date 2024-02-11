Family in fear after suing teen for rape

A ninth-grade schoolboy was arrested yesterday in a case filed over the rape of a seventh-grade schoolgirl in Patuakhali's Galachipa upazila.

The accused was subsequently sent to a detention centre via a court order.

Meanwhile, the girl was sent to a hospital for medical attention.

Her father filed the case with Galachipa Police Station yesterday, three days after the accused allegedly raped his daughter on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the accused's family threatened him before he filed the case and now that he had, he was afraid that his family might be in danger.

Galachipa Police Station Officer-in-Charge of Ferdous Alam Khan said police are taking necessary legal action in this regard.

Both the accused and the girl are students at Galachipa Government Technical School and College.

According to the case statement, on Wednesday afternoon, the accused abducted the girl from her sister's house in Gazipur, took her to an abandoned house and raped her there.

Later, he threatened the girl not to disclose the matter to anyone before dropping her off in front of her father's house.

Speaking to this newspaper, the girl's father said, "After I heard about what happened to my daughter, I immediately left for the police station to file a case.

"On my way, 10-15 people including the accused's uncles threatened me not to file a case. They said if I filed the case, they would kill me."