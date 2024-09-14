False declaration: Homoeopathic medicine, alcohol worth Tk 100cr seized at Benapole port

Benapole Customs Intelligence today seized a consignment of homoeopathic medicine and contraband alcohol worth Tk 100 crore imported under false declaration at Benapole Land Port.

Deputy Commissioner of Benapole Customs House Ravindra Singh said importer Homeo World, Chattogram has declared to import homoeopathic medicine, reports our Benapole correspondent.

As per the declaration, the company imported 2,200 packages of homoeopathic medicine from India through Benapole Land Port on July 24 this year. The consignment has been stored in the land port.

Based on the information given by the NSI officials, the customs intelligence found major irregularities in the consignment and seized the goods and their delivery was suspended.

Ravindra also said 382 items of various drugs were imported against four items. Besides, an additional 90 percent of illegal alcohol (rectified spirit) has also been imported.

Joint Commissioner of Benapole Customs House Safayet Hossain said the license of C&F agent Mohiuddin Ahmed & Sons will also be cancelled in case of duty evasion.

However, a criminal case against the importing and C&F agent is being considered.