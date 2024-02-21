Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 21, 2024 08:45 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 21, 2024 08:52 PM

Crime & Justice

False declaration: Ctg customs seizes 28 tonnes of goods

Photo: Collected

Chattogram Port and Customs authorities seized 28 metric tons of commercial goods worth Tk one crore brought under a false declaration from China to evade government revenue at Chattogram port last night.

Nazmul Hosiery Private Limited, located in the Fatullah region of Narayanganj, declared to import raw materials of polyester fabrics which are eligible for the duty-free facility, said Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Custom House AKM Khairul Bashar.

But, the importer imported readymade fabrics of sofas and curtains under a false declaration to evade around Tk 50 lakh of government revenue, Bashar told our Chattogram correspondent.

Besides, at least five more consignments from the same importer are awaiting for clearance in Kamalapur ICD in Dhaka and Chattogram port.

Mahmood Trade International, a clearing and forwarding (C&F) agent, on behalf of the importing company, imported the consignment from China and submitted documents on February 19.

Port officials said preparations are underway to file a case with Bondor Police Station in this regard.

AKM Khairul Bashar also said the customs earlier filed multiple cases against the company for importing commercial goods under the guise of importing raw materials for the garment industry.

Shafiqul Ahad, the owner of Mahmood Trade International, told The Daily Star that he is unaware of the matter.

He further said that he is not aware of such irregularities.

Ahad suspected that someone else might have misused their company name.

