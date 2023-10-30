False case against ex-ACC official: Court sues 4

PBI ordered to investigate

A Chattogram court today filed a case accusing four, including a woman, for filing a false case with the court against an ex-official of Anti -Corruption Commission (ACC), who died in police custody on October 3.

On the orders of 6th Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam, a case was filed with the court of Chattogram 1st Metropolitan Magistrate, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent citing court sources.

The court meanwhile dismissed the case against the ex-ACC official Sayed Mohammad Shadiulla after the plaintiff pleaded to withdraw it.

The accused are fake case plaintiff Tania Akhte Rony, and Md Jasim, SM Asaduzzaman, and Md Liton.

CMM court's Nazir Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

"After recording the case, the magistrate ordered the PBI (Police Bureau of Investigation) to investigate and submit a report by December 16," he said.

Rony Akhter Tania, 25, of Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram, appealed to the court on October 16 to withdraw the false case.

Tania, introducing herself as the domestic help, filed the case with the court accusing Shahidulla, and his brother-in-law Kaisar Anwar, of torturing and threatening her on August 29.

On September 27, the court issued an arrest warrant against Shahidulla.

Chandgaon Police Station Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sohel Rana and Younus detained Shahidulla on the night of October 3.

After his arrest, Shahidulla was taken to the police station where he died in police custody.

Since the incident, his family alleged that the case in which Shahidulla was arrested was false and that some people, including Jasim, Asad, and Liton, influenced Tania to file the case to grab his land in the Chandgaon area.

After his death, Tania came to the court again and confessed before the court that Jasim and two others misled her to file the false case.

However, the Daily Star correspondent could not reach Jasim, Asad or Liton for their comments.

Following Shahidulla's death, his wife filed a case accusing nine people, including four cops.