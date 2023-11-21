Fakhrul’s bail plea: Hearing adjourned amid chaos

A judge yesterday walked out of a Dhaka courtroom following an altercation between the prosecution and defence.

The incident occurred during a hearing on a bail petition of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a case filed over the October 28 attack on the chief justice's residence in Kakrail.

Judge in-charge Faisal Atik Bin Kader of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court had to adjourn the hearing as the situation became chaotic, said a court official.

Narrating the incident, the official said that as Masud Ahmed Talukder, one of Fakhrul's lawyers, started placing his submissions around 2:45pm, the prosecution told the court that Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Md Abdulla Abu was absent due to illness and so the hearing should be adjourned.

The defence raised objections as the prosecution did not inform the court about the PP's absence in time and appealed to the court not to hear bail petitions of other cases.

As voices grew louder, the judge asked the prosecution to submit an application seeking the hearing's adjournment and left the courtroom.

He came back after 15 minutes, took his seat and then fixed November 22 for hearing on the bail petition.

On October 28, police filed the case against Fakhrul following the attack on the chief justice's residence.

The next morning, he was picked up from his Gulshan house by the Detective Branch of police.

The same day, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka turned down his bail plea after he was produced before it.

He was shown arrested in the case filed with Ramna Police Station and sent to jail.

Along with Fakhrul, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and 59 other party leaders and activists were accused in the case on charges of attacking the chief justice's residence.