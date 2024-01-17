Fakhrul, Khasru get ad-interim bail in police assault case

A Dhaka court today granted ad-interim bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in a case filed with Paltan Police Station over assaulting law enforcers in the capital on October 28 last year.

Earlier, on January 10, Fakhrul secured bail in nine cases filed over violence centring the BNP's October 28 rally in Dhaka.

However, Fakhrul will remain in prison as he is yet to get bail in another case for which he has been in jail since October 29, said Zaynal Abedin Meshbah, one of his lawyers.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque passed the order after their lawyers submitted an application, seeking bail on grounds that Fakhrul is elderly and both Fakhrul and Khasru have been suffering from different ailments.

Moreover, the charges brought against them are false, and fabricated. They were implicated in the case just for political harassment, the lawyer added.

The prosecution, however, opposed that leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations, as per direction from Fakhrul and Amir Khasru, attacked police and assaulted them on October 28, 2023.

After hearing both sides, the magistrate granted them bail till submission of police report upon a bond of Tk 10,000 with two guarantors.

On December 18 last year, Fakhrul and Khasru were shown arrested in the case after Sub-Inspector Sumit Kumar Saha, also investigation officer of the case, placed an application in this regard.

On that date, the magistrate sent Fakhrul and Amir Khasru to jail after rejecting remand and bail appeals.

According to the case statement, leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations, as per direction from Fakhrul and Khasru, gathered in front of Paltan Model Police Station during a political programme around 3:00pm on October 28.

They then blasted crude bombs, attacked the police station, assaulted police personnel and prevented them from discharging their duties.

Following the incident, police filed a case against Fakhrul, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and 102 others with Paltan Police Station.