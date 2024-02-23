Of fake visas and shattered European dreams

Syndicate comprising Biman, foreign airline, travel agency staffers involved in trafficking youths

An organised syndicate is trafficking youths to Schengen and Middle Eastern nations by collaborating with a group of lower-ranked officials from several agencies at the airport, as well as airline and travel agency staffers.

The syndicate also involves some manpower export companies and professional computer operators who arrange visas for them, which are mostly fake.

For processing the documents and other arrangements, the syndicate charges Tk 16 lakh to Tk 18 lakh.

The Detective Branch of police yesterday disclosed the findings following the arrest of five people on Tuesday in a joint operation with Airport Armed Police Battalion.

— Mashiur Rahman Deputy commissioner of Lalbagh Division of DB Police

The arrestees are Asaduzzaman, a security staffer of Bangladesh Biman, and Kabir Hossain, a booking assistant at Kuwait Airways.

The other three -- Jane Alam, Sabbir Miah, and Samrat Saodagor -- were trying to go to Europe using fake Schengen visas.

Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Lalbagh Division of DB Police, told The Daily Star yesterday, "The syndicate can easily collect boarding passes and air tickets from the airport as it has a joint nexus with senior officers of airlines, station managers, and supervisors."

"The syndicate has been active for the last five years, and we got to know that they have illegally sent at least 250 to 300 youths from Bangladesh so far," he said.

Police also recovered three passports, three fake visas, four NIDs, a special card to enter Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, four visa cards, five cell phones, three e-tickets, and a fake work permit, among other things.

In interrogation, three passengers, who were going to Europe using fake visas, admitted that they had paid Tk 16 to Tk 18 lakh to the brokers for their journey to France, Italy, and Greece, said an official involved with the investigation.

"The involvement of some top airlines' staffers with the syndicate was also found," the official added, requesting anonymity.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said falling prey to the syndicate, many trafficked victims were arrested at the airport, while some got arrested in intermediate transiting countries and were repatriated to Bangladesh.

In many cases, these victims have to spend a miserable life in jails after they get arrested in the destination country for using fake visas or for using a tourist visa to work, he said.

Depending on the syndicate's capacity, only a few people may succeed in settling in the destination country, but the majority lose everything, added the DB chief.

"We have investigated many things, starting with the recruitment loophole in Biman. We have completed the investigation and informed the higher authorities. Action has been taken accordingly against those involved. I hope everyone involved will be brought under law," said Harun.

Detectives said they started an investigation and arrested the five based on a tip-off that a huge number of people are suffering in different country jails for using fake visas.

"We have got the names of some of the masterminds and airport staffers of the syndicate, and now we are conducting a drive to arrest them," said DC Mashiur.