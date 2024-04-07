Fake stamps worth over Tk 2cr seized; two arrested

Police last night arrested two persons and recovered a huge quantity of fake stamps worth over Tk 2 crore which were supplied to several garment factories, public and private institutions.

Abdullahil Kafi, Dhaka District Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) revealed this information in a press conference held at Ashulia Police Station's auditorium around 12:00pm today.

The arrested are Md Asif Iqbal, 38, of Barishal and Md Jewel, 42, of Manikganj.

The gang has been supplying fake stamps worth crores of taka taking advantage of the demand for stamps which is required for paying salaries to garment factories and government and private organisations, he said.

Asif Iqbal was arrested while he came to sell fake stamps at Donglion Garment Factory in Narsinghpur area of Ashulia last night. At that time, 2,90,200 pieces of Tk 10 revenue stamps were recovered from him, the police official added.

According to the information given by Asif Iqbal, Jewel was arrested from Mouchak Bazar area in Gazipur. Around 50,000 stamps were recovered from his possession.

The value of the fake stamps is around Tk 2,01,60,000, he said, adding that a case has been filed against them and both were shown arrested in that case.