Fake news was spread to create instability: CID

Some fake news and false information were circulated on social media centring the recently held Durga Puja to embarrass the interim government and create an unstable situation in the country.

SN Md Nazrul Islam, deputy inspector general (DIG) of cyber police centre of the Criminal Investigation Department, said this while replying to a reporter's query at the CID headquarters today.

"Although there were no direct rumours against the government, it was spread centring the Durga puja that ended recently. We have put out some counter-narratives after identifying the rumours," he said.

Nazrul further said, "In some cases, we had to write to Facebook to remove the content and posts. The Facebook authorities responded to it."

The CID organised a press briefing following the arrest of a private university student -- Fazle Hasan Anik, 24. In the last two years, Anik has blackmailed at least 15 females by hacking the Facebook IDs of more than 50 people.

Based on intel, the CPC team arrested Anik in Uttara on Sunday.

A case was filed with Mohammadpur Police Station.