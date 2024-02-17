Fake heir, real victims

Man held for deceiving at least 100 women online

A group of fraudsters have been impersonating children of influential people to deceive women online.

Operating through social media platforms, these criminals initiate relationships with false promises, only to exploit the women's trust for personal gain. By coercing victims into sharing personal photos and videos, they subject them to blackmail and threaten to release compromising photographs unless their demands are met.

The Cyber and Special Crime division of DB police disclosed the findings after arresting one Ehsan Ahmed, 30, in the capital's Ramna on February 7.

Saifur Rahman Azad, additional deputy commissioner of DB police, told The Daily Star, yesterday, "We have found evidence that Ehsan was defrauding around 11 girls at a time, and collected huge sums of money by blackmailing them."

Ehsan used to identify himself as a Canadian green card holder, sometimes as a PhD holder, and sometimes as a son of a top businessman. While meeting the targeted women, Ehsan used to take luxurious cars on rent to earn their trust, said Azad.

Detectives got a trace of Ehsan while investigating a case filed by a former student with Mugda Police station.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (detective branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said, "We have arrested several frauds who are involved in exploiting dozens of teenage girls."

Harun said Ehsan used to claim to victims that he had a luxurious residence in the capital's Gulshan. He used to target many who dreamt of going abroad.

The DB chief said, "Ehsan used to promise that he would marry them and take them to Canada."

Ehsan would use the victims' photographs as leverage, threatening to distribute them on social media, said Harun, adding, "We have information that he alone trapped around hundreds of girls."

Requesting to remain cautious while befriending anyone on social media, the DB chief said if anyone identifies himself as a rich person, businessman, or government employee through social media, it should be verified.

"Besides, be careful about exchanging personal photos or videos. However, if someone is deceived, they must file a complaint to the law enforcement agencies," Harun added.

On November 27 last year, the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested one Benzir Hossain, 40, for deceiving women on social media with similar promises.

On January 28 this year, the CTTC unit submitted a probe report to the court, which stated that Benzir embezzled Tk 1.9 crore by promising girls he would take them to the US.

Both Benzir and Ehsan are in prison now, said police.