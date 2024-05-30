Fake Covid-19 certificates: Regent Group chairman, 4 others indicted

A Dhaka court today framed charges against five people including Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed Karim in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates for 76 workers of Dhaka Metro Rail.

The other accused are Regent Group Managing Director Masud Pavez, Md Mizanur Rahman, managing director of Regent Hospital's Uttara branch, their employees Dwipayan Basu and Anindya Basu.

Of the accused, Shahed is now in jail custody while Masud and Mizanur are on bail and Dwipayan and Anindya are absconding.

Shahed, Masud and Mizanur pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohona Alamgir read out the charges to them.

Before that, the magistrate dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging them from the charges in the case.

However, the magistrate set July 2 for starting trial of the case.

During the investigation, Mizanur Rahman gave a confessional statement before a magistrate where he said that he along with others issued fake Covid-19 certificates for 76 workers of Dhaka Metro Rail, as per the direction of Shahed Karim.

In his statement, Mizan told the magistrate that he was directly involved in issuing fake Covid-19 certificates to the workers of Dhaka Metro Rail while Shahed and Masud Pavez were the masterminds behind the offence, a court official said.

On July 20, 2020, Md Rezaul Karim, an administrative officer of Ekshid Corporation Ltd, filed the case with Uttara Paschim Police Station against the accused.

After an investigation, police pressed charges against Shahed and four others on May 30, 2021.

Earlier on August 21 of 2023, Shahed was sentenced to three years' imprisonment in another case filed for acquiring wealth worth Tk 1.69 crore illegally. On September 28, 2020, Shahed was handed a life sentence in the arms case.

On August 18, 2010, another Dhaka court sentenced Shahed to six months and fined him Tk 53 lakh in a cheque dishonour case.