Faisal bought savings certificate worth Tk 2.55cr

Controversial taxman Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal had purchased family savings certificates worth Tk 1.45 crore for himself and his relatives in three months, according to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

On June 27, a Dhaka court ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate all moveable and immovable properties of Faisal, a first secretary (taxes legal & enforcement) of the National Board of Revenue.

Faisal has accumulated about Tk 1,000 crore by taking bribes for transferring income tax officials, intimidating taxpayers and resorting to other irregularities, according to documents submitted by the ACC to the court on Thursday after its preliminary investigation.

ACC decided to investigate Faisal last year after allegations of misuse of power and accumulating significant wealth through bribery.

Among the documents were proof of Faisal's purchase of savings certificates worth Tk 2.55 crore between June 2019 and November 2023 in his and his family's names. Of them, family savings certificates (Paribarik Sanchayapatra) worth Tk 1.45 crore were bought between November 12, 2020 and February 10, 2021.

Faisal, who joined the NBR in 2005 as a BCS cadre in the post of assistant tax commissioner, first bought a savings certificate worth Tk 30 lakh in his name on November 12, 2020.

Four days later, a savings certificate worth Tk 5 lakh was bought in his wife Afsana Jesmin's name.

On January 10, 2021, two savings certificates worth Tk 10 lakh and Tk 20 lakh respectively were brought in his father-in-law Ahmed Ali's name.

Three weeks later, another savings certificate worth Tk 30 lakh was purchased in the name of Faisal's relative, Khondaker Hafizur Rahman. Ten days later, he bought another saving certificate worth Tk 10 lakh in Rahman's name.

On February 2, 2021, Faisal bought another savings certificate worth Tk 30 lakh in the name of his brother Quazi Khalid Hasan.

On December 26, he bought another savings certificate worth Tk 29 lakh in his brother-in-law Aftab Ali's name.

The Dhaka court directed the authorities concerned to freeze 87 bank accounts of Faisal, his wife and relatives.

It also asked them to ensure that the properties cannot be transferred to another part by Faisal and his family and that the money cannot be laundered.

The ACC informed the court that Faisal opened many bank accounts in his relatives' names to hide his illicit earnings. Among these, the ACC found specific transaction details for 87 bank accounts.

According to ACC documents, Faisal and his 11 relatives conducted transactions worth crores through 87 accounts across 19 banks and 1 non-bank financial institution.

The largest volume of transactions amounting to Tk 11.57 crore was found in the account of his father-in-law, a retired bank officer. Ali has eight bank accounts.

Faisal's mother-in-law Momtaz Begum, a housewife, has ten bank accounts and transactions amounting to Tk 7 crore were spotted in these accounts.

Faisal has six accounts, which had transactions amounting to Tk 5.21 crore. His wife, who is also a housewife, has five bank accounts where transactions worth Tk 2.25 crore took place.

The ACC also found Faisal and his wife had bought a five-katha plot from the Jolshiri Housing Project in Khilgaon, while his wife bought another five-katha plot for Tk 75 lakh from East-West Development. His father-in-law purchased a flat for Tk 1 crore from Rupayan Housing Estate in the city's Ramna area.