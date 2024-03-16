Fairuz’s death: Human chain in Cumilla demands justice

A human chain was formed in Cumilla city today demanding justice for Jagannath University (JnU) student Fairuz Abontika, whose body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her parents' house in the city last night.

Locals and different organisations called for the arrest and punishment of those responsible.

An alliance of social and voluntary organisations convened at Pubali Chattar in Comilla city to protest the death.

Speakers at the gathering urged for an impartial investigation into the death and swift action to apprehend the culprits. Additionally, they announced plans for more decisive measures in the future.

Among the attendees were representatives from various organisations.

According to police, the body of Abontika was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her parents' house in Bagichagaon area of Cumilla city around 10:00pm yesterday.

She was pronounced dead by doctors when family members took her to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

According to her classmates, before her death, Abontika wrote on Facebook that law department student Raihan Siddique Amman had sexually harassed her, and when she informed it to assistant professor Deen Islam, he verbally abused her instead of taking action against Raihan.

Raihan Siddique Amman was suspended, while Deen Islam was removed from his post of assistant proctor amid protests by students, said JnU Proctor Mohammad Jahangir Hossain.

"A five-member probe body led by JnU teachers' association president Professor Jakir Hossain has been formed to investigate the matter. The body was asked to submit the investigation report as soon as possible," added the proctor.