Factional clash in Bogura: 6 BCL men suspended

Bangladesh Chhatra League yesterday suspended six leaders and activists of its Bogura district unit following a factional clash between two groups at Government Azizul Haque College on Thursday.

The suspended are Bogura district BCL Vice-President Touhidur Rahman Towhid, Joint General Secretary Mahfuzar Rahman, Organising Secretary Al Imran Hossain, Government Azizul Haque College unit activists Sadekul Islam Shuvo, Jobair Sardar Sihab and Mohan Sardar.

At least 13 BCL men were injured in a clash during an anti-blockade programme on the college campus on Thursday morning.

