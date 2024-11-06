‘Facebook post on iskcon’: Businessman taken into safe custody

Police last night took a businessman into safe custody after a mob attacked and vandalised his shop on Hazari Lane in Chattogram over a Facebook post.

The man allegedly made a post in Facebook, criticising ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), a Hindu religious organisation. It sparked anger among the local Hindu community, said police and local sources.

During the operation to rescue the businessman, six officers suffered injuries, as the crowd hurled brick chunks and chemical (used to purify gold) at them.

At least five locals were injured when security forces charged batons to disperse the mob, added the sources.

The incident took place between 6:00pm and 8:30pm.

The man owns a shop in Mia Shopping Complex on Hazari Lane, which is known for its wholesale medicine and gold markets.

Police sources said a group of 20 to 25 people, incensed by his Facebook post, attacked and vandalised his shop.

Witnesses said local Hindu businessmen intervened to protect him by closing the shop.

A team from Bakshirhat police outpost arrived at the spot but struggled to control the situation. Additional police from Kotwali and army personnel later joined in to restore order, they said.

Following the incident, both the medicine and gold markets were closed to prevent further escalation.

A police official, speaking anonymously, told The Daily Star, "Describing the Facebook post as disrespectful, around 30 youths confronted the businessman at his shop, and eventually attacked him. Local Hindu businessmen intervened to protect him and alerted the police."

Chattogram Metropolitan Police spokesperson Kazi Tarek Aziz told this newspaper that six officers were injured and admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. One of them suffered burns.

CMP Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Abdul Mannan confirmed the businessman was in police custody, adding, "The situation is now under control, and an investigation is ongoing."