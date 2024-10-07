Facebook post controversy: Lalmonirhat assistant commissioner suspended

Taposhee Tabassum Urmi, assistant commissioner of Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner's Office, has been suspended by the Ministry of Public Administration.

She has been suspended and disciplinary proceedings has been initiated against her, said the public relations office (PRO) at the public administration ministry.

Earlier, she was transferred to the Rangpur Divisional Commissioner's Office and made officer on special duty (OSD) due to what officials say are her controversial Facebook posts and criticism of the chief adviser.

Following this, she was released from the Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner HM Raqib Hayder said, "The officer's Facebook posts were noticed by the higher authorities of the government."

On Saturday, she wrote on Facebook that the interim government had no constitutional basis.

"The countdown has begun for you, sir," she wrote, addressing Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Contacted, Taposhee said, "I deleted the post. There was no pressure from higher authorities on me about the Facebook post."

Lalmonirhat DC Hayder said such statements by a government official were a clear violation of the code of conduct.

Urmi joined Lalmonirhat district administration as an assistant commissioner on December 8, 2022.