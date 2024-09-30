Extortion, share manipulation charges: FIR lodged against Mashrafe

An FIR has been lodged against former Bangladesh cricket team captain and former lawmaker Mashrafe Bin Mortuza and six others for their alleged involvement in extortion and forcefully transferring shares of the BPL cricket team, Sylhet Strikers.

The case was lodged today by former chairman of the Sylhet Strikers US expatriate Sarowar Golam Chowdhury with the Pallabi Police Station, confirmed Inspector (Investigation) Adil Hossain of the police station.

No arrests have been made in the case so far. He said that an investigation has been launched.