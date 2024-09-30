Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 30, 2024 08:38 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 08:52 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Extortion, share manipulation charges: FIR lodged against Mashrafe

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 30, 2024 08:38 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 08:52 PM
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

An FIR has been lodged against former Bangladesh cricket team captain and former lawmaker Mashrafe Bin Mortuza and six others for their alleged involvement in extortion and forcefully transferring shares of the BPL cricket team, Sylhet Strikers.

The case was lodged today by former chairman of the Sylhet Strikers US expatriate Sarowar Golam Chowdhury with the Pallabi Police Station, confirmed Inspector (Investigation) Adil Hossain of the police station.

Mashrafe appointed whip
Read more

Mashrafe among 90 sued in Narail over attack on students

No arrests have been made in the case so far. He said that an investigation has been launched.

Mashrafe appointed whip
Read more

Mashrafe appointed whip, Noor-E-Alam chief whip

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mashrafe appointed whip

Mashrafe among 90 sued in Narail over attack on students

2w ago
জনপ্রশাসন মন্ত্রণালয়
|বাংলাদেশ

ডিসি পদায়নে হাতাহাতি: ১৭ উপসচিবের বিরুদ্ধে শাস্তিমূলক ব্যবস্থার সুপারিশ

আটজনকে গুরুদণ্ড, চারজনকে লঘুদণ্ড এবং পাঁচজনকে তিরস্কারের সুপারিশ করেছে তদন্ত কমিটি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৫ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৫২

২ ঘণ্টা আগে