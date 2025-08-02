Extortion in Gulshan: Expelled Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad leader arrested

The Detective Branch of police has arrested an expelled leader of Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad in an extortion case involving the family of former Awami League MP Shammi Ahmed in Dhaka's Gulshan.

Jane Alam Apu, joint convener of the student organisation, was arrested from the capital's Wari area early yesterday, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Apu was expelled from the organisation on July 26 after the extortion allegations against him surfaced.

According to law enforcement officials, Apu and Abdur Razzak Riyad, an expelled leader of Students Against Discrimination (SAD), had allegedly been leading an extortion racket.

Briefing reporters at the DMP media centre yesterday afternoon, Talebur said they are investigating the extortion case with due importance.

In primary investigation, police found that Apu and Riyad went to the Gulsan house of the ex-lawmaker for the first time on July 17 and demanded Tk 50 lakh in extortion. They left after taking Tk 10 lakh in cash that day, Talebur said.

"We are investigating the true nature of the incident and whether anyone else was involved. We are also thoroughly examining if there are any other aspects of the case," he said.

Apu is the sixth suspect arrested in the case. Riyad and four others were arrested from Shammi's house on July 26 and a case was filed in this regard.

Riyad and three of his associates -- Ibrahim Hossain Munna, convener of SAD's Dhaka city unit; and members Sakadoun Siam and Sadab -- were remanded in police custody for seven days. The other arrestee, a minor, was sent to a juvenile correction centre.

In the case statement, the ex-lawmaker's husband Siddique Abu Zafar stated that on July 17, several individuals identifying themselves as SAD members arrived at their Gulshan residence and demanded the money. Shammi was not at home at that time.

"When I refused to pay, they labelled me an Awami League associate and continued to pressure me. Eventually, I paid Tk 10 lakh to Riyad," Zafar said in his statement.

He further alleged that the group returned on July 19 and banged on the door but left after he informed the police.

"On July 26, Riyad and others came again. I wasn't at home, but the security guard called me. They demanded the remaining Tk 40 lakh and threatened to hand me over to the police if I didn't pay. I called the police again, and five of them were arrested on the spot," Zafar added.

Apu reportedly managed to flee during that raid.

Earlier, police carried out drives on two separate houses used by Riyad in Dhaka and recovered around Tk 3 lakh in cash and four cheques worth around Tk 2.25 crore.

Police officials said the same group targeted another former AL lawmaker, Abul Kalam Azad, and took cheques of Tk 5 crore, including the seized ones, from Azad's Green Road office on June 26.