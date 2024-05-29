Extortion Case: Two ex-cops, accomplice jailed

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced three people, including two former policemen, to four years and six months of imprisonment in a case filed over the extortion of a driver of a ride-sharing company by threatening to implicate him in a narcotics case.

The convicts are former assistant sub inspector (ASI) Monirul Islam and constable SM Julfikar Ali of Shahjahanpur Police Station, and their accomplice Nuruddin Ahmed Sumon.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain handed down the verdict in presence of the convicts in the courtroom.

After the judgment, the magistrate denied their bail petition and sent them to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

Earlier, the prosecution and the defence delivered their arguments and the court recorded the statements of seven people, including the complainant in the case.

According to the case statement, Monirul Islam, SM Julfikar Ali, and their accomplice Sumon stopped the car of Uber driver Khandakar Nuruzzaman at Malibagh Intersection under Shahjahanpur Police Station on the night of July 24, 2019.

The accused put five yaba pills in his car and snatched a mobile phone and Tk 20,000 cash from Nuruzzaman by threatening to implicate him in a drug case.

Following the incident, the victim filed an extortion case against the trio with Shahjahanpur Police Station in this regard.

After an investigation, Sub Inspector Abu Siddique of Shahjahanpur Police Station submitted a charge sheet against the accused on October 31, 2019.