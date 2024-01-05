Explosive-like object found at election office
Rab yesterday recovered what appeared to be an explosive-like object from the election office compound in Naogaon's Mohadebpur upazila, said police.
Mohadebpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ruhul Amin said, "After the suspicious-looking object was discovered in the premises of the upazila election office, I called in the Rab bomb disposal team."
Later, a Rab team from Jourpurhat, led by Major Md Sheikh Sadiq, arrived at the spot and recovered the object wrapped in red coloured tape.
"Police are investigating the matter," said OC.
