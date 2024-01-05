Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Fri Jan 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 01:22 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Explosive-like object found at election office

Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Fri Jan 5, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 01:22 AM

Rab yesterday recovered what appeared to be an explosive-like object from the election office compound in Naogaon's Mohadebpur upazila, said police.

Mohadebpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ruhul Amin said, "After the suspicious-looking object was discovered in the premises of the upazila election office, I called in the Rab bomb disposal team."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Later, a Rab team from Jourpurhat, led by Major Md Sheikh Sadiq, arrived at the spot and recovered the object wrapped in red coloured tape.

"Police are investigating the matter," said OC.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

৯৩ শতাংশ কেন্দ্রে ব্যালট যাবে ভোটের দিন সকালে

তবে দুর্গম অঞ্চলের ২ হাজার ৯৬৪টি কেন্দ্রে ব্যালট পাঠানো হবে ভোটের আগের দিন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

নৌকা সমর্থককে গুলি করে হত্যা: মামলার আসামিকে বিমানবন্দর থেকে গ্রেপ্তার

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification