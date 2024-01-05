Crime & Justice
Fri Jan 5, 2024 10:59 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 11:04 PM

Explosions reported in Cumilla city

Fri Jan 5, 2024 10:59 PM
BNP Cumilla rally

A number of explosions were reported in different parts of Cumilla city this evening.

Mohammad Firoz, officer-in-charge of Cumilla Kotwali Model police station said he had heard about some crude bomb explosions in the Ranirbazar area.

He said security and patrolling of law enforcers have been increased in the city.

"There is nothing to be worried about. Miscreants want to spread panic ahead of the election," he said.

According to locals, explosions were heard in Ranirbazar, Tomsom Bridge, and Fouzdari areas between 7:30pm to 8:30pm.

No arrest has been made so far, said the OC.

